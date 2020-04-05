Tommy Carroll Morrison, 78, of Albany, GA, died April 2, 2020 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. No services will be held.
Tommy was born on April 13, 1941 in Glasgow, KY to the late Robert C. and Madeline Morrison. He graduated from Glasgow High School and attended Western Kentucky University.
He moved to Albany, GA in 1964 and was the owner of Pineywoods Properties, Tommy Morrison Motorsports and was an Entrepreneur.
Working for Albany Realty in the seventies, Tommy was a successful realtor specializing in commercial and farmland properties. Tommy's Chevrolet Corvettes dominated the SCCA and IMSA endurance racing circuits for over two decades beginning in the early 80s. During that time, he secured three FiA land speed records and was inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame in 2017. He served 3 terms on the board of the Smithsonian Institution, American History Museum and was a charter member of the Peach Bowl.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Morrison Parker. Survivors include his children, Melissa Morrison Wood (Alexander Winske) of Savannah, GA and Robert "Bobby" (Hannah) Morrison of Albany, GA and his grandchildren Lee Wood and Stella Wood, Jett Winskie and Alistar Winskie all of Savannah, GA and Arlo Parker of Chicago, IL and his dad, Tom Parker, husband of the late, Molly Parker.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Tommy to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
