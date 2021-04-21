Tommy Russom, age 61 of Abbeville, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence. He was a self-employed electrician, a bass guitar player for the Mandaatory Band for 20 years, and a member of the Abbeville United Methodist Church.
tommy was born January 8, 1960 in Hawkinsville, Georgia, to the late Thomas Baxter Russom and Shirley Dennard Russom. He is survived by his wife, Pat Russom of Abbeville; his daughter, Christi Russom of Florida; his step-children, William Denniston (Natalie) of Seville, Thomas Denniston (Amanda) of Pineview and Melissa Denniston Bryant (Chad) of Rochelle; and his grandchildren, Dahlia Russom, Mason Bryant, Easton Byant, Garrett Owens, and Atticus Denniston.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 23rd at 11:0 AM in the Morningside Cemetery with Reverend Billy Kimbrel officiating. Henry Dennard will be singing "Amazing Grace".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abbeville United Methodist Church.
Frazier & Son Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing for the service.
