Tommy Webb Hazel, Sr., age 85, of Camilla, Georgia passed away March 25, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mable Martin Hazel, two children, Rebecca Hazel Dunn of Apalachicola, Florida and Tommy Webb Hazel, Jr. (Jule) of Albany, Georgia, three grandchildren, Paige Dunn Childress (Jason) of Dawson, Georgia, Richard Reynolds Dunn, Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, and Tommy Webb Hazel, III of Albany, Georgia, great grandchildren, Carrington Elizabeth Hayes and Michael Brier Hayes of Dawson, Georgia, many extended family members, and friends.
After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Tommy made a career in the grocery business. Tommy put everyone he met at ease through his witty humor. Through his retirement he enjoyed being of service to his family and friends. A warrior to the end, he had recently beaten Stage 2 lung cancer.
Our family is grateful to know that Tommy is at peace. Services will not be held at this time due to Mrs. Hazel's health conditions. The family requests continued prayers.
