Tonnie B. Nix, 96, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Pruitt Health of Sylvester. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends, thirty minutes prior, from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery.
Ms. Nix was born April 26, 1923, in Chula, GA. She worked as a manager at Albany Commercial Landscaping for many years. She enjoyed working in her garden and absolutely loved watching her children and grandchildren spending the summers in her pool. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. Ms. Nix was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and attended every game that she was able to. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all.
Her beloved husband, Hiram Ross Nix and her son, Danny Hiram Nix, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Nix Lacey of Albany; five grandchildren, Ross Nix (Kellie), Michelle Lacey Hix (Robert), Blake Lacey (Cindy), Michael Lacey, and Ryan Nix (Jackie); and 5 great-grandchildren.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Nix family.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
ww.josephwjonesfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.