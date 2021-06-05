Treaver Lee Pollock, Sr., 78, of Camilla died Friday, June 4, 2021 at Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Delwood Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Andy Hall and Rev. David Pickering will officiate.
Active pallbearers are Gage Mock, Cole Pollock, Jud Pollock, Jeremy Hatcher, Steve Brock and Jimmy Lee. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Anderson, Gordon Darley, Wesley Powell, Frank Stewart, Ronnie Thomas, J. L. Thompson and Larry Worsham.
Born December 22, 1942 in Bainbridge, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Judson Lee Pollock, Sr. and Mary Nell Wilder Pollock. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Dianne Palmer Pollock, his brother, Jimmy Pollock and his brother-in-law, Eugene "Sugar Man" Singleton.
Mr. Pollock was a member of Delwood Baptist Church. He graduated from Hopeful School. In addition to his love for his family, he loved everyone he met, for he never met a stranger. He was truly a man that exemplified the gift of giving. His wit and sense of humor entertained all that crossed his path.
Survivors include a son, Treaver Lee Pollock, Jr. (Jill) and a daughter, Ginger Pollock Mock (Ronnie); four grandchildren, Vada Mock, Gage Mock, Cole Pollock and Blair Pollock; siblings, Gail Foister (J.E.) and Ogle Annett (Ed); sister-in-law, Joy Lynne Pollock; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Delwood Baptist Church, c/o Janet Brock, 242 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, Climax, GA 39834.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
