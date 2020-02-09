Funeral services for Tressa P. Bullard, 91, of Pelham will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home with interment services on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee, FL. Born April 20, 1928 in Long Run, KY she was the daughter of the late Barrett Anderson and Mary Isabella Phillips Phelps. Mrs Bullard passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. She was married to Donald C. Bullard for 54 years who survives of Pelham. Other survivors include three daughters, Becky Carroll (Monty) of Pelham; Betsy Garrison of Okeechobee; Tommi Zeller (Jay IV) of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Lawrence Glenn, Jr. (Whitney), Anderson Glenn (Kelly), Taylor Carroll, Montanna Carroll, Scooter Garrison, Amanda Miller (Kerwin), Tressa Johnson, Jay Zeller, V, (Paige), Tyffani Zeller; Julianna Zeller, Lesley Evans Bray and Mary Kay Evans, Great Grandchildren, Brayden Glenn, Nahla Glenn, Paizlee, Brace and Ryker Miller, Jayce and Peyton Johnson, Jay VI and Maylee Zeller and unborn Stetson Carroll. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00-6:30 PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Pelham, Ga.
Tressa P. Bullard
Funeral services for Tressa P. Bullard, 91, of Pelham will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home with interment services on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee, FL. Born April 20, 1928 in Long Run, KY she was the daughter of the late Barrett Anderson and Mary Isabella Phillips Phelps. Mrs Bullard passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. She was married to Donald C. Bullard for 54 years who survives of Pelham. Other survivors include three daughters, Becky Carroll (Monty) of Pelham; Betsy Garrison of Okeechobee; Tommi Zeller (Jay IV) of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Lawrence Glenn, Jr. (Whitney), Anderson Glenn (Kelly), Taylor Carroll, Montanna Carroll, Scooter Garrison, Amanda Miller (Kerwin), Tressa Johnson, Jay Zeller, V, (Paige), Tyffani Zeller; Julianna Zeller, Lesley Evans Bray and Mary Kay Evans, Great Grandchildren, Brayden Glenn, Nahla Glenn, Paizlee, Brace and Ryker Miller, Jayce and Peyton Johnson, Jay VI and Maylee Zeller and unborn Stetson Carroll. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00-6:30 PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Funeral services for Tressa P. Bullard, 91, of Pelham will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home with interment services on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee, FL. Born April 20, 1928 in Long Run, KY she was the daughter of the late Barrett Anderson and Mary Isabella Phillips Phelps. Mrs Bullard passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. She was married to Donald C. Bullard for 54 years who survives of Pelham. Other survivors include three daughters, Becky Carroll (Monty) of Pelham; Betsy Garrison of Okeechobee; Tommi Zeller (Jay IV) of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Lawrence Glenn, Jr. (Whitney), Anderson Glenn (Kelly), Taylor Carroll, Montanna Carroll, Scooter Garrison, Amanda Miller (Kerwin), Tressa Johnson, Jay Zeller, V, (Paige), Tyffani Zeller; Julianna Zeller, Lesley Evans Bray and Mary Kay Evans, Great Grandchildren, Brayden Glenn, Nahla Glenn, Paizlee, Brace and Ryker Miller, Jayce and Peyton Johnson, Jay VI and Maylee Zeller and unborn Stetson Carroll. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00-6:30 PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
To send flowers to the family of Tressa Bullard, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.