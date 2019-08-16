Troy Allen

Troy Lee Allen, 71, of Albany, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at The Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, AL.
His funeral service will be Saturday 11 AM at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, GA. Rev. Pete Daughtry will officiate.
A native of Valdosta Mr. Allen had lived in Albany since 1962 and was a carpenter. After retirement he and his wife made their home where ever their adventures lead them.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Allen, Albany, sister and brother in law Debbie and Eric Daughtry, nieces, Madison and Kendall Daughtry, daughter and her husband Dora and Perry Bankester and their children Ian and Ava Bankester and his four legged friend Callie.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.