Troy Glover, Jr., 93, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Albany, GA. Rev. Jerry Dorre and Mr. Ronnie Morrell will officiate. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pelham, GA at 3:00 p.m.
Born in Pelham, GA, Mr. Glover was a veteran of WW II serving in the Marine Corps. He retired from the Alexander Harris Company after forty-four years of service. Mr. Glover and his wife Thelma lived in Pelham, GA for fifty-five years before moving to Albany, GA in 2004 where he attended Calvary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Glover, Sr. and Gertrude Gillespie Glover, his children, Milton Jerome Glover and Barbara Joan Glover, brothers, Roger Glover and Herschel Glover and a sister, Christine Glover Parker.
Survivors include his wife of seventy-three years, Thelma Reynolds Glover, Albany, GA, a brother and his wife, John Glover and Barbara, Albany, GA and a sister, Patsy Glover Gilley, Pelham, GA.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Troy Glover, Jr. to Calvary Baptist Church, 1211 13th Avenue, Albany, GA 31707.
