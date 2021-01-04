Truman Gilley, 75, of Worth County, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
His funeral service will be 3 PM Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Thundering Spring Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Baggett will officiate.
A native of Lee County, Mr. Gilley was retired from Miller-Coors. He was preceded in death by his parents H. C. "Ted" Gilley and Alice Clark Gilley, siblings, Wayne Gilley, Mavis Cameron, Mae Belle McPherson and Vernell Simmons.
Survivors include his step daughter, Michelle Bobe, Worth County, son Don Gilley, Augusta, step son, Jimmy Lee Andros, Lee County, brother, Robert Gilley (Virginia), Lee County, sisters, Frances Lewis, Lee County, Jean Nichols (Julius), Sasser, Annette Gilley and Jeanette Gilley, both of Lee County.
