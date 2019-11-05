TSgt. Francis W. Reilly (USAF Ret.)
TSgt. Francis "Red" William Reilly (USAF Ret.), 83, of Albany died Sunday November 3, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral mass will be held Thursday 11:00AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Andersonville National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Rev. Ray Levreault will be officiating. A prayer service will be held Wednesday 7:00PM with visitation to follow until 9:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born on May 16, 1936 in Dorchester, MA, Mr. Reilly retired after 21 1/2 years of service from the U.S Air Force where he served in Vietnam. He was also retired Civil Service from the Marine Corp. Logistics Base. Mr. Reilly was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents John G. Reilly and Margaret C. Reilly; two brothers Jack Reilly and Jimmy Reilly; sister Mary Murphy; two brother in laws Joe Murphy, Charles Belliveau; granddaughter Beverly Bridges; two nephews and one niece.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Saundra Fassler Reilly of Albany; two sons Francis "Bill" Reilly Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Albany; John Reilly and his wife Debra of Byron, GA; two daughters Patricia "P.J." Mullis and her husband Stacey of Albany; Sheryl Ivey and her husband Barry of Columbus, GA; grandchildren Margaret and Cecily Reilly of Byron, GA; Cori and Clayton Ivey of Columbus, GA; Kaleigh Mullis of Warner Robins, GA; Noah and Tara Mullis of Albany, GA; Tre'Shawn and Zamar Mercer of Albany, GA; Lisa Self and her husband Jimmy of Niota, TN; Christina Hogan of Atlanta, GA; three great-grandchildren Jonathan and Audrey Self of TN; Gwyneth Johnson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters Peggy Belliveau of Franklin, MA; Sally Powell and her husband Pat of New Freedom, PA;
Those desiring please make donations to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA, 31707.
