Valencia B. Senn, 60, of Leesburg, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her service will be 2 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens.
A native of St. Louis, Ms. Senn had lived in the Albany area most of her adult life and was a homemaker. She liked to rescue animal, gardening, cooking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, James Senn (Emily), David Senn (Kristy), Brandon Senn (Laurie), grandchildren, Haley Senn, Skylar Senn, Tristian Senn, Beckham Senn, Tristin Kszyminski, McKenzie Kszyminski, Michael Senn, Braley Senn, Kaden Senn,, her parents Jerry and Laverne McDonald, sisters, Becky Brown, Amy Chambers, Stasie Harrell, brother Michael Chavers, life partner, Michael Bass and father of her children Michael Senn.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.