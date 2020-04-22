VALERIA CURLEE

Valeria Mackey Curlee, 81, of Georgetown, GA passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan. A private family only funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Lunsford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel McFather. A public memorial service will be conducted and announced by the family at a later time.
Mrs. Curlee was born on Nov. 7, 1938 in Butts Co. GA the daughter of the late Otis Hen'ri and Pauline Smith Mackey. She was a self-employed Beautician and a member of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Tara Gentry.
Survivors include five daughters, Tina Brazel of Georgetown, GA, Kellie (Robert) Huff of Watkinsville, GA, Angie Gentry of Athens, GA, Kim Jordan of Waycross, GA and Harriette Holloman of Crawford, GA, two sisters, Judy Roden and Gail Baker of both Anchorage, Alaska, a brother, Laurie Mackey of Cuthbert, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/ 732-2148
