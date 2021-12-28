Funeral services for Vance David Willis, Sr., 83, of Pelham will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Rev. Les Pollock will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ches Layton, Rentz Hampton, Turner Shiver, Davi Willis, Brodee Layton and Marc Logue. Born December 6, 1938 in Spence he was the son of the late Casey Willis and Verma Lee Hopkins Willis Snipes. Mr. Willis passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. He was married to Glenda Harrell Willis who preceded him in death. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pelham, a former school board member and Touchdown Club President. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Layton (Ray) of Pelham; Becky Shiver of Camilla; two sons, Vance Willis (Belinda) of Pelham and Cliff Willis (Tracy) of Moultrie; grandchildren, Ches Layton (Kylie); Kasey Logue (Marc); Sarah Sharp (Chris); Rentz Hampton; Casey Shiver; Davi Willis (Hope); Maggie Willis; Makenzy Good (Jacob); Turner Shiver and Madison Willis; two sisters, Merlene Thornton and Patricia Phillips and a brother, Ladon Willis (Cathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Merle Willis Griffin. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Job
SOUTHWEST GEORGIA COMMUNITY ACTION COUNCIL, INC. is seeki…
Job
This City Of Edison is taking applications for a CERTIFIE…
Food
New crop PECANS now ready. Shelled and in-shell. Cobb's 2…
Most Popular
Articles
- Six Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in south
- Biden administration extends student loan repayment pause three more months
- La Niña expected to dominate winter weather this season
- End of child tax credit a financial setback for Georgia’s working moms
- Fletcher's final act as commissioner an act of kindness, appreciation
- Car owners with upcoming birthdays should keep tag system outage in mind
- Judge dismisses indictment of state official in fatal hit-and-run crash
- Third Georgia South graduating class records perfect board pass rate
- GBI probe of embezzled Albany court funds forwarded to Georgia attorney general
- Thomasville's growth centered initially on lavish plantations
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Thursday games at the U-Save It Christmas Classic
- I was actually in Love Actually... These actors all starred in Christmas movies as kids
- Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Westover vs. Cook Girls Basketball
- PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Southeast Lauderdale Boys Basketball
- PHOTOS: Westover vs. Baldwin Boys Basketball
- Cities with the most retirees
- ON THE MARKET: Moultrie home features 2 master bedrooms, bathrooms
- Try these things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia, Dec. 24-26
- How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.