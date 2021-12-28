Funeral services for Vance David Willis, Sr., 83, of Pelham will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Rev. Les Pollock will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ches Layton, Rentz Hampton, Turner Shiver, Davi Willis, Brodee Layton and Marc Logue. Born December 6, 1938 in Spence he was the son of the late Casey Willis and Verma Lee Hopkins Willis Snipes. Mr. Willis passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. He was married to Glenda Harrell Willis who preceded him in death. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pelham, a former school board member and Touchdown Club President. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Layton (Ray) of Pelham; Becky Shiver of Camilla; two sons, Vance Willis (Belinda) of Pelham and Cliff Willis (Tracy) of Moultrie; grandchildren, Ches Layton (Kylie); Kasey Logue (Marc); Sarah Sharp (Chris); Rentz Hampton; Casey Shiver; Davi Willis (Hope); Maggie Willis; Makenzy Good (Jacob); Turner Shiver and Madison Willis; two sisters, Merlene Thornton and Patricia Phillips and a brother, Ladon Willis (Cathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Merle Willis Griffin. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham

To plant a tree in memory of Vance Willis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.