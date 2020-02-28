Vassiliki Andros
Albany, GA
Vassiliki Andros
Vassiliki "Bessie" Andros (Nikopoulos), age 88, of Albany, GA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services for Bessie will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation with Father Paul Kaplanis and Father Christos Mars officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, GA. Bessie was born on January 1, 1932 in Karpenisi, Greece to the late Christos Nikopoulos and Kaliope Frangaliou Nikopoulos. Bessie is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Harry P. Andros; son, Chris H. Andros; and brother, Pete Nichols. Bessie loved cooking, gardening and afternoon coffee with the ladies. She loved caring for her family and especially spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children; Perry H. Andros and wife Lenore, Georgia McClure and husband Philip; grandchildren, Harrison Andros, Elizabeth Andros, Margaret Andros, Bess McClure, Zoe McClure and Jack McClure; brother, Athanasios Nikopoulos, his wife Vassiliki along with numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers would be appreciated or donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in her memory. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
To send flowers to the family of Vassiliki Andros, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
2500 Clairmont Road, NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vassiliki's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.