Vaughn Edward Cornell, 70, went home to be with his Lord on January 2, 2021. He graduated from Edgewater High School, Orlando, FL and attended University of Central Florida where he met his wife of 45 years, Susan Pfantz Cornell.
He held many jobs over the years, but his true calling was that of a Pastor. He was a faithful member and servant of Starlight Baptist Church. Whether he was leading singing, teaching Sunday School, or encouraging those in his Nursing Home ministry, Vaughn always had a story to tell that would make you laugh. His Christian character, conviction, and compassion for others will long be remembered by family and friends.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents John E. Cornell and M. Edna Cornell. He is survived by his wife Susan Cornell of Maitland, FL; daughter Rebecca Gilmer (Scott Gilmer) of Leesburg, GA; daughter Deborah Stock (Robert Stock) of Lady Lake, FL; and 2 grand-daughters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Vaughn Cornell to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate#.
DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.degusipe.com
