Albany, Ga
Velma Cross
Velma Sellers Cross, 93, of Albany, GA, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Sherwood Baptist Church Chapel. Rev. Tom Pollock and Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Private Entombment will follow at the Crown Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Keith Holt, Braedan Earnest, Jaylon Edwards, John A. Sellers, Roald Palmer and Donald Palmer will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mrs. Cross was a native of Cairo, GA and graduated from Cairo High School where she was on the Cairo High Syrupmakers Basketball Team. She was employed with White's Nursery in Cairo as her 1st job and married Thurman Hewis Cross on April 1, 1945. After a short time residence in Vada, GA, they moved to Albany, GA in 1952.
Mrs. Cross was employed with SELFCO Fertilizer Company and then John Blue Company before working with her Husband in the family business, Cross Equipment Company. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church for over 60 years and a member of the Agape Friendship Sunday School Class. Mrs. Cross loved to work at her church, cook and spend precious time with her grandchildren and Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Sellers, her mother, Leila Palmer Sellers and her Dad, Alto Sellers, and her husband, Thurman Hewis Cross.
Survivors include her children, Hewis W. Cross and Cheryl Edwards and Stacy Edwards, all of Albany, GA., a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Soley of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Misty Earnest of Lee County, GA, Lacey Smith and Logan Smith of Lee County, GA, Jaylon Edwards and Kel Edwards both of Albany, GA and her Great grandchildren, Braedan Earnest of Statesboro, GA, Rhett Earnest, Mason Earnest, Garrison Slaughter and Jennings Slaughter, all of Lee County, GA.
The family would like to thank of the Staff at the Willson Hospice Center of Albany, GA for being so Courteous, Kind and Wonderful to Velma Cross on her Monthly Hospice Center Visits and on the home visits by the Willson Staff.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00 PM Monday in the atrium of Sherwood Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Cross to the Agape Friendship Sunday School Class at Sherwood Baptist Church.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
