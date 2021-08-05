Mrs. Velma Jean Reynolds, of Leesburg, passed away on her 78th birthday, August 6, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Leesburg Cemetery. She was born in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Murphy and Theola Cook Yates and was raised by her grandmother whom she loved dearly, Loudora Cook. Mrs. Velma was the first female down day coordinator for the maintenance department at Proctor & Gamble where she worked for many years. She was the glue to her family and helped her son and husband maintain their many rental properties and residential building businesses. Her family later built and ran the two Peachtree Minit Mart Stores in Lee County where she proudly served the community and loved meeting new people. Above all, she loved caring for her husband and family. In her free time, she enjoyed baking and cooking big dinners for her family to enjoy. Mrs. Velma was an avid Braves fan and loved to watch her grandchildren play ball. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles Reynolds Sr. of Leesburg; two children, Bonnie Reynolds and Charles Reynolds Jr. and his wife Heidi all of Leesburg; four grandchildren, Aaron Wilson of Denver, CO, Alex Wilson of Leesburg, Justin Reynolds of Kingsland, GA, and Kelsey Reynolds of Leesburg; and one brother, Billy Yates and his wife Judy of Ringgold.
Service information
Aug 10
Visitation
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
12:30PM-2:00PM
12:30PM-2:00PM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
Aug 10
Service
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
