Velma Spivey Vinson, 92, of Baconton died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Private graveside services will be at Clements Bridge Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Kierce, Stephen Sceals, Matt Kierce, Jamie Vinson, Andy Moss, and Taylor Poole.
Born December 21, 1927 in Norfolk, VA, Mrs. Vinson was the daughter of the late William Spivey and Ethel Morris Spivey DeLong. She was married to the late James Lovet Vinson, Sr. Mrs. Vinson retired from the Marine Base and was a member of Baconton Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Kierce of Baconton; two sons, James L. Vinson, Jr. (Cathy) of Baconton and Robert Allen Vinson (Shea) of Baconton; a sister, Pat Ewell of Williamsburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Chris Kierce, Stephanie Sceals, Matt Kierce, Jamie Vinson, Jessica Moss, Jenna Poole, Erin Vinson; ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, February 17 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
