Venecia Ann "Cooter" Taylor 82
Ms. Venecia Ann Taylor of Leesburg died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Phoebe North in Albany, GA. Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Baptist Church in Albany with Rev. Andrew Kornegay officiating. Internment at Colquitt City Cemetery.
Ms. Taylor was an active member of Lakeside Baptist Church where she served as an Outreach Leader and Sunday School Directory Secretary for the Rose Moore Sunday School Class where she was fondly referred to as "Sunshine". Her duties included following up with Sunday school members who missed Sunday school and maintaining updated current information of the Sunday School directory. She retired from a thirty year career in human resources from AT&T (formally known as BellSouth), where she achieved multiple promotions throughout her career.
Ms. Taylor is survived by one son, Kevin Taylor of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, Dylan Jase Taylor and Samantha Grace Taylor; one brother, Hermis "Bo" Everson of Colquitt, GA; and one sister, Eleanor Wood of Lake City, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Letha Inez Hobby Everson; six brothers, Murray Lee Everson, Oreon Everson, Morris Everson, A.J. Everson, Ruel Everson and Hubert "Frog" Everson; and one sister, Doris Everson Nesbitt.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hasan Shriners Temple at 1822 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA 31701.
