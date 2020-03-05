Vera Ellen (Pitt) Crooms, 91, of Riverview, FL, entered into eternal rest, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Mausoleum.
Survivors include her 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 6c great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
