Riverview, FL
Vera Ellen Crooms
 Vera Ellen (Pitt) Crooms, 91, of Riverview, FL, entered into eternal rest, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Mausoleum.
Survivors include her 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 6c great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
To share your thoughts with the Crooms family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Crooms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

