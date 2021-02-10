Vera Denton Parr, 99, died peacefully February 10, 2021 at Insignia Assisted Living in Newnan Georgia. She was born in Dawson, Georgia, and also lived in Brownwood, Sasser, Herod and Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband S.T. "Tommy" Parr and her infant daughter Brenda Francis Parr of Albany; her parents, Ruby Fletcher Denton and John Elwood Denton of Dawson; and her brothers, George Dewey Denton of Albany and Lynwood "Tiny" Denton of Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Fountain (John) of Newnan, her son, Donny Parr (Vicki) of Albany; her grandchildren, T.J. Stanford (Walt) of Newnan, Cindy Parr Bebe (Adam) of Bogart, T. Heath Fountain (Stephanie) of Albany, Jennifer Parr Roberts (Casey) of Albany and Donny Parr, Jr. (Amy) of Albany; her great grandchildren, Thomas, Ella and Claire Stanford; Dreyton, Payne and Addie Kate Dollander; Whatley and Nobie Fountain; Vicki, Burt and Anna Roberts; Luke and Jeb Parr. She was affectionately called "Nanny" by all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening, and especially growing daylilies. She had many varieties and loved to share them with her children and grandchildren. She loved animals, and made sure her cats, dogs and horses were well fed. She even fed a colony of feral cats every day across the street from her home, and made sure they were all spayed and neutered.
She grew up in Terrell County, and after she married Tommy, moved to Albany where she lived most of her life. Later in life, she moved to Newnan to live next door to her daughter, who lovingly cared for her. The family would like to thank the staff of Insignia Assisted Living of Newnan for their loving care for the last few years.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to Covid, the family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Sallie Wetherbee Adoption Center, 2223 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707 or Lake Blackshear Dog Rescue, 671 Flintside Drive, Cobb, GA 31735.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
