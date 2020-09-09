Vera Frances Hagin, 84, of Albany, GA, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, GA. Rev. Shane Mullins will officiate.
Mrs. Hagin was born July 1, 1936, in Spokane, WA, to the late Gus Ackerman and Emma Ackerman Ashley. She loved to sew, crochet and knit. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles, and to listen to audio books. And she loved to get her exercise daily with long walks around the neighborhood. She also loved to watch all of the old western shows and movies.
In addition to her parents Vera was preceded in death by her husband Larry S. Hagin, a daughter Suzanne Rudrow, and a sister Shirley Bynum. Survivors include her daughter Judy Glass (Wayne) of Albany, GA, grandchildren Amy McKibben of Albany, GA, Becky Paiva (Rick) of Leesburg, GA, Erica DuPree (Kip) of Albany, GA, Great Grandchildren Christina Oliver of Albany, GA, Joe Oliver (Amber) of Grinnell, IA, Amber Williamceau (Leo) of San Diego, CA, Joshua Hadley, Jacob Paiva both of Leesburg, GA, Aiden Wade of Albany, GA, and two Great Great Grandchildren Ezra Williamceau of San Diego, CA, and Penelope Oliver of Grinnell, IA.
Vera will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
