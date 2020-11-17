Vera Mae Adams Jefferson

Mrs. Vera Mae Fisher Adams Jefferson was born to S. T. and Emma B. Fisher on October 30, 1939, in Arlington, GA. Vera was the eldest of nine siblings and a lifelong resident of Southwest Georgia. Vera passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 13, 2020.
Vera received her early education through high school in Calhoun County, Georgia. She continued her post-high school education at Fort Valley State University, Valdosta State University, Georgia State University, and Albany Technical College, where she earned her academic certificates and degrees. After obtaining her teaching certificate, Vera started a successful 35-year career as a teacher in the Dougherty County School System. As a dedicated and much-loved teacher and mentor to thousands of students, Vera positively impacted many local families' health and happiness. After retiring from teaching, she continued to demonstrate her desire to help others through the entrepreneurial expression of her love in the founding of Adams' Loving PRO Private Healthcare Inc., where she served as the owner and president.
Vera was a long-time member and servant of the Lord at the U.S. 19 Church of Christ. She was always eager to host weekly Bible studies in her home and would rarely miss Sunday services even while in poor health. Vera was often available to support many brothers and sisters in happy and sad times .She consistently spoke kind and cheerful words and shared encouraging quotes from the Holy Scriptures. Vera loved Jesus and people.
While in her early twenties, Vera was joined in holy matrimony with James Adams, Jr. They were married for nearly 30 years until he passed away in 1996.From that union, four children were born. Vera married Waymond Jefferson in 2003 and remained a loyal and faithful wife until her death.
Vera was preceded in death by four siblings: Vernell Mitchell, Essie B. Hill, Mary Bowens, and Emma D. Fisher. She leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted husband, Waymond Jefferson; siblings, Evon Fisher, T.C. Fisher, Robert Fisher, Cora H. Hawkins; her children, Kimbrely Samantha Adams Clark (John III) of Corvallis, OR, Rhondy Jan Adams of Los Angeles, CA, James Adams III of Beaumont, TX, and Robert Jermaine Adams (Crystal) of Albany, GA; seven grandchildren, Jamie and Christen Clark, and Tatyana, Jayda, Jeremiah, James and Robert Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Flora Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.
To sign our online registry, send condolences to the family, or view the service virtually, you may visit Elliott's website @ www.elliottfhga.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.