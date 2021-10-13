Veronica E. Luttrell, 59, of Hampton, GA formerly of Lee County, GA, died October 12, 2021 at Piedmont-Henry Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Veronica was born on September 25, 1962 in Wichita Falls, TX to George and Scarlet Stetter. She graduated from Dougherty High School and attended Darton College. Veronica started her career in the service industry and was employed during the 80s and 90s at various restaurants. She married John Luttrell in 2002 in Eufaula, AL, and together their entrepreneurship lead them to own and operate Veronica Luttrell's Tea House, Southern Magnolia Catering, The Crowbar, One Trick Pony, and Liquid Bar. They lived in Nashville, TN from 2014 until 2021 and had recently moved to Hampton, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Stetter.
Survivors include her husband, John Luttrell of Hampton, GA, her children, Jessica (Matt) Wilson of Richmond, VA, Melissa (Alex) Davidson of Statesboro, GA, Johnathon Luttrell of Albany, GA, Daulton (Marley) Luttrell of Albany, GA, and Philip (Leanne) Jones of Raleigh, NC; her grandchildren, Landon and Liam Davidson, Draven Luttrell, Claire Jones, and Atreus Luttrell; as well as her brothers, George Stetter and Joey Stetter.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make Memorials in memory of Veronica to American Cancer Society / Breast Cancer Research
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
