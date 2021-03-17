Mrs. Vickie Dametra Louis Bell, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Dr. Bishop Wade Clyde will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
The precious memories of Mrs. Louis-Bell will rest in the hearts of those she loved and those who love her: her husband, Bernard Bell, Sr. of Leesburg, GA; her mother, Bettie Jessie of Dawson, GA; her three sons, JhaMare' Louis of Dawson, GA; PFC JahNaris (Kadrian) Bell of Fort Carson, Colorado; JhaVarion Bell of Leesburg, GA; and one stepson; Bernard Bell, Jr. of Leesburg, GA; two sisters: Ashley (Kaisha) Jones of Smithville, GA ; Sofornia (Timothy) Mack of Alabaster, Alabama; two brothers: Donald Jessie , Sr. of Dawson, GA and Bobby (Melody) Jessie of West Palm Beach, VA; aunts: Viola Jessie, Carolyn Grier, Johnnie Mae (Fred) Davis, and Mary (Eddie) Jessie ; uncles: Willie (Gail) Jessie, Robert (Ethel) Jessie, Jerome (Dora) Allen; Johnny (Cassandra) Jessie and James (Faye) Howard; father-in-law: Willie Bell, Jr., brother-in-law; Andre Bell; sisters-in-law; Takelia (Mike) Jones and Bernette (Jimmy) Daniel; ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
