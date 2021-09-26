Vickie Delaine Thurman Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vickie Delaine Thurman 56, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021.Vickie is preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey Eugene Thurman, and her parents; George and Doris Henderson.Vickie is survived by her children; Rodney Thurman (Ashley) of Bloomington, Indiana; Jeffrey Thurman II (Alina) of Cumming, Georgia; and Kegan Thurman of Cumming, Georgia.Siblings; Lisia More (Raiford) of Sylvester, Georgia; and Terry Henderson (Vicky) of Albany, Georgia.Grandchildren; Caylee Thurman, Grace Thurman, and Quentin Thurman all of Bloomington, Indiana.Several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 6:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.Graveside Services will at held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 2:00pm at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia.Out of precaution masks are preferred but are not required.Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899 Sep 30 Funeral Service Thursday, September 30, 2021 6:00PM Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming, GA 30040 