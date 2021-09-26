Vickie Delaine Thurman 56, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

Vickie is preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey Eugene Thurman, and her parents; George and Doris Henderson.

Vickie is survived by her children; Rodney Thurman (Ashley) of Bloomington, Indiana; Jeffrey Thurman II (Alina) of Cumming, Georgia; and Kegan Thurman of Cumming, Georgia.

Siblings; Lisia More (Raiford) of Sylvester, Georgia; and Terry Henderson (Vicky) of Albany, Georgia.

Grandchildren; Caylee Thurman, Grace Thurman, and Quentin Thurman all of Bloomington, Indiana.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 6:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will at held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 2:00pm at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia.

Out of precaution masks are preferred but are not required.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899

