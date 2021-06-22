Victor F. Allen, age 87, a resident of Brundidge, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Opp Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside services for Mr. Allen will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2pm at Union Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Mickey Smith officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm at Union Spring Primitive Baptist Church.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Mr. Allen was a proud Christian and served as a deacon at Union Springs Primitive Baptist for over 20 years. He was a hard worker spending 47 and a half years with Carmike Cinemas working his way up to District Manager. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Allen.
He is survived by his children: Hayward Allen (Geraldine), Annita Allen, Sam Allen (Julie), Michelle Doniphan (Christopher); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Dykes, Marie Cook (Larry), Linda Russell (Charles) along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
