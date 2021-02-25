The funeral services for the late Mr. Victor Evans of Poulan, Georgia, who departed this life on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Georgia, were held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon from the Shepard Memorial Garden Cemetery in Sylvester, Georgia. Words of Comfort were given by Dr. Anita Brown Faoye.
Victor W. Evans (Vic) was born on February 28, 1949 in Worth County, Georgia. He was the second of nine children born to Deacon Forster Evans, Sr., and the late Ora Jean Evans. At an early age, he came to Christ and was baptized by Rev. Flowers at First African Baptist Church (Brooks Chapel), Sylvester, Georgia where he faithfully supported the church.
Vic always was the head of the class and graduated at the age of fifteen from J.W. Holley High School in 1965. Before he began his professional career, Vic was the first black land surveyor for the State of Georgia. He attended Albany State College and graduated in 1969 as a chemistry major and math minor. He later became a teacher at Worth County High School and taught night classes in the penal system for Georgia Department of Corrections. Vic began working with Proctor and Gamble in 1973 until his retirement in 1994. Vic's Income Tax Service began in 1989 and continued until his sudden illness.
Vic was a free spirit who never met a stranger. He loved to talk and entertain those who came to his house (some more regular than others). He believed in having fun and living life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Vic was a proud Lifetime Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and the Albany State University Quarterback Club. He was an avid lover of his community. He often supported numerous programs, fundraisers, churches and community organizations both near and far. He gave unselfishly of his time, talents, and tokens to help others pursue their dreams and desires. Vic was united in Holy Matrimony to Ellouise Hollis Evans on September 20, 1972. Their union of forty-eight blessed years produced three strong, vibrant, and dedicated children: Vicki Johnson of Memphis, TN; Craig Hollis of Atlanta, GA; and Karanja Evans of Poulan, GA. From these offsprings, Victor and Ellouise have been proud to witness the lives of nine (9) grandchildren: Gabrielle Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Raven Hollis, Kerryan Jackson, Karanja Evans, Keyanna Evans, Ryan Hollis, Adam Hollis, Camryn Hollis and three (3) great grandchildren.
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Vic transitioned from labor to reward. He was released of his pain and suffering. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kerry Evans. Precious memories will always linger in the hearts and minds of his loving and truly devoted wife, and children. Victor leaves to celebrate his life: his father, Deacon Forster Evans, Sr., of Sylvester, GA; brothers: Rev. Forster (Shirley) Evans, Jr., of Albany, GA; Albert Evans of Albany, GA; Carl Evans of Sylvester, GA; Jeffrey (Jeanette) Evans of Atlanta, GA; and Broderick (Cassandra) Evans of Sylvester, GA; sisters, Sheila Evans of Sylvester, GA; and Lillar Glenn of Atlanta, GA; uncle, J.B. (Forestine) Royster of Albany, GA; brother-in-laws: Victor and Glenn Hollis both of Delray Beach, FL; Curtiss Cole, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) and Michael (Betsy) Cole, all of Batavia, NY; sister-in-laws: Sharon Hollis, Tiffany Hollis-Cole, Marvette Hollis, Billy Jean Scott, Alberta Hollis-Temple, and Jewel Hollis-Reynolds, all of Delray Beach, FL; Colonel Debra (James) Hubbard of Stafford, Virginia and Helen Allen of Rochester, NY; Step-father-in law, Theodore Cole, of Batavia, NY; God Children: Lisa Lee Robinson, Jarrod Burch, Katrina Paulk, and Jordyn Williams; Special Friends: McArthur Rogers, Jamie Wilburn, Randy Tucker, Bernard Rogers, Linda Smith and Linda Timmons; Employees: Beverly Lewis, Laurestine Rogers, Pam Hall and Pam Marlin. Also celebrating his life is a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.
