Mrs. Vina Lackey Myers, 82 of Chula, died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at daughter's residence.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 8, 2021 at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Grady Morey will officiate.
Mrs. Myers was born on July 30, 1938 in Burkesville, KY., to the late James Bradley and Nora Alma Page Lackey. She had lived in Chula for the past 2 years after moving there from Savannah. Mrs. Myers retired from General Motor Company. She enjoyed gambling and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Myers was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Zeck (David) of Anderson, IN., Kelli Jones (Bruce) of Leesburg , Jane Myers (Kevin) of Chula and James Robert Moon (Tammy) of Anderson, IN; step-children, Patricia Myers of Goshen, IN., and Teresa Whitmore (Anthony) of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, David Myers; her special friend, Kenneth Moon; siblings, James Lloyd Lackey, Melvin Lackey, Vicie Garrett and a stepson, Greg Myers.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.