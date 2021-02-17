Vinell Dixon

Vinell Boyett Dixon, 97, formerly of Fort Valley, GA passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA.
Vinell was born on October 13, 1923 in Blackshear, GA to the late Grover Cleveland and Nicey Elizabeth Bryant Boyett. After graduating from Blackshear High School, she married and relocated to Fort Valley where both she and her husband owned and operated the Red & White Food Store for numerous years. Prior to moving her membership letter to Morgan Baptist Church, she was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley where she taught Sunday school for over fifty years. Throughout her life, Vinell was a remarkably independent Christian lady who always held the Lord and her family in the highest regard.
Survivors include her son Donnie Dixon and his wife Kathy of Leesburg, GA; six grandchildren, Amanda Dixon Diaz (Tony) of Albany, Tony Dixon (LuAnne) and their children, Ella & Wyatt, of Tifton, GA, Brittany Dixon Curbow (Charles) and their son Elijah of Leesburg, Dustin Hilton of Edison, GA, Josh Hilton (Brandi) and their son Kade of Morgan, GA, and Jonah Hilton and his children, Braylin & Kinsley, of Edison along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over seventy years, Dewey Archie Dixon; two children, Dewey A. Dixon, Jr. and Sharon Dixon Hilton (Wilbur); and eight siblings, Quinton Boyett, Alene Dixon, Annie White, Leora Smith, N.E. Sinclair, G.C. Boyett, Jr., Armilda McLane, and Navon Thomas.
Due to risks associated with the current pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707 or at supportphoebe.org.
