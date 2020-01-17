Vio Lewis Nelson

Dawson, GA
Vio Vanetta Nelson
Ms. Vio Vanette Lewis Nelson, 46, was called to eternal rest on January 5, 2020. Her services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson.
Loving memories of Ms. Nelson will be forever be cherished by her parents, Minister Ronnie Lewis And Dorothy Peters Lewis of Dawson, GA; four Sons, La'braxton Lewis, Sr., Devon Williams, and Cornelius Nelson, all of Dawson, GA, and Darius Brooks of Thomasville, GA; three daughters, Candace Nelson of Fairfield, CA, Parish Nelson of Dawson, GA, and Bliss Brooks of Thomasville, GA; two grandchildren, Bre'asia Aloni White and La'braxton Lewis, Jr.; two brothers, Timothy Lewis of Albany, GA, and Ronnie (Myra) Lewis Jr. of San Diego, CA; a sister Jill Mill of Albany, GA; a special friend, Joseph Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
