Virgil Moore

Virgil Leon Moore, 85, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Skip Nichols will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Ravenwood, WV to the late Rodney Sam Moore and Mildred Fannie Pepper Moore, Mr. Moore attended Belpre High School in Belpre, OH and served in the U. S. Navy as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. He was the owner of Daylight Grocery Store before his retirement. He then sold cakes at Lott's Cakes and spent the last seven summers selling fruit at Moore's Produce, as he was never one to sit still. Mr. Moore loved fishing, camping, watching the Braves, and spending time with family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Opal Caulder Moore, his brother, Rodney Sam Moore, Jr., and his son, Greg Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Juliet Winchester Moore, Albany, GA, five daughters, Debbie Moore Wood (Rodney), Lee Co., GA, Brenda Glass (Patrick), Albany, GA, Donna Gazaway (Randy), Leesburg, GA, Pam Shank (Bob), Parkersburg, WV, and Teresa Racer, Vienna, WV, a son, Mike Moore (Julie), Augusta, KY, a sister, Agnes Moore Giles, Albany, GA, step-son, Charles Gene King, KY, two step-daughters, Anita Gambrell (Jimmy), Worth Co., GA, Beverly Jo King, Albany, GA, six grandchildren, Jonathon Wood, William Craig Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Jarrett Wood, Cody Gazaway, Chase Gazaway and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
