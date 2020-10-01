Memorial services for Mrs. Virginia B. Ingebrigtsen, 92, of Leesburg, formerly of Dawson, Albany and Miami, Florida, who passed away October 2, will be held at 11:00 a.m. October 5, at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William Reister, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Florida officiating.
Mrs. Ingebrigtsen was born in Pelham on October 16, 1927, daughter of the late Albert Sydney Blitch and Edith Adele Robison Blitch. She worked for the State of Florida for 30 years, retiring as Administrative Assistant for the Clerks Office, Dade County Criminal Court, 11th Judicial Circuit. Upon retiring, she moved to Albany to be near family and was a member of the Pilot Club and the Thronateeska Chapter DAR. Mrs. Ingebrigtsen moved to Dawson in 2013 and moved her DAR membership to Old Herod Chapter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Jackson Bartholomew of Ohio and Sverre Johannes Ingebrigtsen of Miami; a son, Matthew Raymond Bartholomew of Miami; two brothers, Albert Blitch of Pennsylvania and Jim Blitch of Arcadia, Florida; three sisters, Ethel Blitch of Albany, and Esther Blitch Cook and Muriel Blitch Jones, both of Hialeah, Florida.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Strowbridge (Maria) of Dawson; two grandson, Stephen Strowbridge, Jr. (Nikki) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Matthew Strowbridge (Ingrid) of Melbourne, Florida; and three great-grandchildren, Madison Strowbridge, Megan Strowbridge and Archer Strowbridge.
Harvey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
