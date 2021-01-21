Sister Virginia Brown, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Donnie Ray Hall will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Sister Brown leaves to cherish her memories: two sisters, Carolyn Clark and Helen (Aris) Mathis of Dawson, GA; one brother Charles (Barbara) Renfroe of Decatur, GA; two sisters-in-law, Josie Renfroe of Dawson, GA, and Mattie Renfroe of Decatur, GA; three special nieces, Kimbelry Clark and Deshia Renfroe of Albany, GA, and Laura Green if New York City, NY; a very special cousin that was reared like a sister, Diane Telfair; a very close friend, Mary James; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
