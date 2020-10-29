Virginia Catherine Hudgins, 96, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Mrs. Hudgins will be interred along side her late husband, John G. Hudgins at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Virginia was born in New York City. After spending her early years there she graduated first in her class at Bayside High then attended Queens College. At 21 she enlisted in the Navy and served until after WWII.
Virginia married John who became her lifelong husband. They moved to Georgia for 4 years before returning to NY then back to Albany in 1963.
Ginny, as her friends knew her, was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved bridge, Scrabble and other card games. She was an avid Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy fan. She was a member of Porterfield UMC and was preceded in death by her husband. She will be missed greatly.
Survivors include her 3 children, John G. Hudgins, Jr. of Albany, Carolyn Hudgins (Richard Landau) of Blairsville, GA and James D. Hudgins of Blue Ridge, GA, 5 grandchildren, Scott Hudgins (Megan), Matthew Hudgins, all of Atlanta, Callie Turton (Jeff) of Littleton, CO, Chris Hudgins (Kristi) and Tim Hudgins (Leah) all of Birmingham, AL and 7 great grandchildren.
To share your thoughts with the Hudgins family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
