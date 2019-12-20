Virginia Donovan

Albany, GA
Virginia Anne Donovan
Virginia Anne Donovan, born December 15, 1933, a lifelong Albany resident, died on Saturday December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John R Donovan Sr. in 2003. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The family asks the many friends whose life Anne touched consider supporting Bringing Hope Home, an organization that provides financial and emotional support to families with cancer, in her memory. Learn more at www.BringingHopeHome.org. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
