Virginia Kathryn Bloser Griffin, 78, of Leesburg, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Griffin was born on November 27, 1940 in Sparks, GA to the late Cloyd and Virginia Galbraith Bloser, Sr. She had lived in the Southwest Georgia area all of her life. Mrs. Griffin was an Elementary School Teacher for the Dougherty County School for 37 years enriching the knowledge of countless students over the course of her career. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and growing flowers, especially a family line of daylilies her family brought from Pennsylvania. Mrs. Griffin enjoyed many things in life but her greatest love was her family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Leesburg where she was attended the Joy Breeden Sunday School Class and the Senior Citizen Bible Study Class.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Snelson (Ken) of Leesburg; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fallin, Kathryn Fallin and Marc Shemery, all of Lee County; great-grandchildren, Finnley Cox, Riley Anderson and Eveleigh Anderson; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Cato (Terrell) of Cook County; a brother, Barrie Lee Bloster (Toni) of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Hite of North Georgia and Mary Kay Griffin of Albany along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Jack A. Griffin and a brother, Cloyd Bloser, Jr.
