Virginia Lewis Gossett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed into eternal care of her God and Savior and to her heavenly reward on June 19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Virginia was born in 1929 to Lavonne and Rhoda Mae in Albany, Georgia. They predeceased her as did her brothers Roy, O.J., and Warner, and her sisters, Alberta, Ruby Pearl, Elvie, Clara, and Josephine. She is survived by her sister, Margie Robinson of Thomasville, GA.
Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Frank. Their 73rd wedding anniversary would have been celebrated in two weeks. She was a wonderful helpmate and partner in life to Frank throughout the good times and hard times. Her son, Frankie, Jr., predeceased Virginia, and she is survived by her daughters, Jean of Albany, Linda (Paul) of Jacksonville, FL, and Janice of Gettysburg, PA.
Virginia was predeceased by her grandson, Jerry Phillips. Her surviving grandchildren are Tina Granade (Chad) of Shelby, NC; Timothy Phillips (Amanda) of Palm Coast, FL; Hannah Ford of Brooklyn, NY; Amelia Ford of Huntingdon, PA; and Lee Ford of Atlanta, GA. Her great grandchildren are Faith, Jared, Ethan, Piper and Jacob. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
After her 1948 graduation from Albany High School and a whirlwind courtship, she eloped with the handsome and dashing Airman, Frank, who had stolen her heart. He was the love of her life and together they built a wonderful life with each other and for their children. As a young Air Force couple, they lived in Illinois, Kansas, and Puerto Rico, before settling in a home they built in Putney, GA. Like many young wives and mothers of that time, Virginia enjoyed the home extension office meetings; visits from the Avon lady with the mini-samples she gave her daughters; and the arrival of the Bookmobile, which she awaited patiently with her children.
Virginia was a member of the First Baptist Church of Putney since 1963, and very much enjoyed the WMU and Joyful Faith Walkers ladies' Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Putney TOPS club; she served as an officer and was awarded the KOPS designation. Virginia also worked outside the home over the years: in school lunchrooms, as a product demonstrator in grocery stores, and as an election poll worker.
Virginia enjoyed many lasting friendships over the years. Sadly most of these friends have passed on before her. She set a wonderful example of a loving and devoted wife and mother for her daughters to emulate. She will be sorely missed by all of her loving family members and friends. They take comfort in the knowledge that she has been made whole again.
The family will receive guests at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service there at 2:00 p.m.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Gossett by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
