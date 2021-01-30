Mrs. Virginia Sanderson went to be with the Lord Jan 29, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Rev. Thad Haygood will be officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Please follow CDC guidelines by using your social distancing and wearing a mask.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude Royal Wood and A.D. Wood, her husband Richard (Sandy) Sanderson, and her son Richard (Buddy) Sanderson.
She was born in Douglas, GA on June 3, 1932 and moved to Valdosta, GA at the age of 5 where she grew up and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1949. She and Sandy were married Nov 11, 1953 and supported him as an Air Force military wife until they retired to Albany, GA.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Albany where she participated in Circle 10 U.M.W., Young at Heart, Flower Angels and intercessory prayer group. Virginia delivered meals on wheels for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved nothing more than to spend time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter Martha Eldridge (Dennis) of Leesburg, GA; daughter-in-law Harriet Sanderson of Sugar Hill, GA; Grandchildren Eric Sanderson (Kaci) of Sugar Hill, GA; Taylor Sanderson (Laura) of Wilmington, NC; Chad Eldridge of Acworth, GA; Derrick Eldridge of Leesburg, GA; April Eldridge Dowdy (Jason) of Leesburg, GA; Sarah Eldridge of Woodstock, GA; great-grandchildren Luci, Jackson, Maxwell Sanderson, Ethan, Evan, Elise Eldridge Brooks Dowdy.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Missions Fund, P.O. Box 448, Albany, GA 31702.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Sanderson by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
