Mrs. Virginia Owens Gibbs, 99, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Her son-in-law, Al Carroll will officiate with interment to follow in Floral Memory Gardens. Visitation will held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Born on September 19, 1921, in Glenmary, Tennessee, Mrs. Gibbs was preceded in death by her husband, Arliss of Albany, Georgia; her parents, Albert H and Zora Hollars Owens of Burnside, Kentucky; and her sister Geyneal Newell of Somerset, Kentucky. She attended school in Burnside, Kentucky and graduated from Burnside High School. She later attended and graduated from Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She was married to Arliss L Gibbs, MSgt (Ret) USMC, on August 31, 1942, in Manasses, Virginia. After graduation and marriage, she worked as a schoolteacher and a civil service clerk before becoming a full-time mother and housewife. In later years, she worked in the local elections. Active in the Southern Baptist church for most of her life, she and her family joined Sunnyside Baptist Church in Albany in 1959. She taught Sunday school and Training Union, sang in the church choir, and was active in the Women's Missionary Union. She taught the Happiness Sunday School Class and was church pianist for many years until illness forced her to retire at age 94. She is survived by son, Garry Gibbs of Tallahassee, Florida; daughter, Barbara (Al) Carroll of Gallatin, Tennessee; two grandsons, David (Jenni) of Paris, Tennessee; and Jason of Gallatin, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Austin of Gallatin, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
