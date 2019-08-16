Virginia Williams

Ms. Virginia Dale Williams, 65 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 16, 2019, at 3:00PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Blvd. where Pastor Daniel Simmons serves as pastor. Reverend Dr. Willie Wright will officiate and Minister Zachary Williams in deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Doerun City Cemetery in Doerun, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 16, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1412 East Lincoln Avenue in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.