Virginia Ruth Moore Neufang, died Thursday August 8, 2019 at her residence.
Her graveside service will be Saturday 3 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Born October 24, 1932 to in Flint, Michigan to the late Marion and Vernon Stinson. She was one of eight children, Jerry, Margie, Sally and the late Bobby, Mary Carl and Susan.
Mrs. Neufang served in the U. S. Army and had been a waitress at Davis Bros. before moving to Arizona in 1979. In 2014 she moved back to Albany to be close to her girls. She was preceded in death by her daughter Vickie Davis.
She is survived by her husband Edward Neufang, daughters, Gerri Lynn Davis (Sonny), Karen Louise Moore, Sandra Moore Nadrich, Lori Colamaria (Tom) and Cheryl McIntosh (Ken), son, Stoney Neufang, son in law Johnny Davis, 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
The family will be at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Davis, 1073 Wadsworth Dr., Albany.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathwsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.