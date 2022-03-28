Vivian Elizabeth Corbin Theel

Vivian Elizabeth Corbin Theel, 83, of Albany, GA passed away, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Leesburg Health And Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral survices will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Pittman will officiate.

Mrs. Theel was born in Tifton, GA to William Lee Corbin and Edna Irene Sullivan Corbin. She resided in Albany, GA most all of her life and was a 1956 graduate of Albany High School. She was retired from Goodbee Pecan Company as their marketing manager for over thirty years before retirement.

After raising her daughter as a single parent she found time to volunteer with the Rape Crisis Center to assist victims of assault. In her later years she enjoyed spoiling her grand kids and even more so her great-grandchildren. She was a regular visitor to the Northwest Dougherty County Public Library and regularly picked up the latest novels available to read.

She was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband, Gerald Max Theel, brother, Bill Corbin and grandson, Tyler Cook.

Survivors include her daughter, Trish Cook and her husband, Roger, Lee Co., GA, brothers, Jack Corbin, Marietta, GA and Paul Corbin and his wife Anne of Pavo, GA, grandchildren, Nathan Milner, Jordan Milner, Rachel Milner ( Lance La Placa ) Ashley Miller, Autumn Cook and eight great-grandchildren.

