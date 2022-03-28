...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY
TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, most of
southwest Georgia, and portions of the Big Bend.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Vivian Elizabeth Corbin Theel, 83, of Albany, GA passed away, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Leesburg Health And Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral survices will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Pittman will officiate.
Mrs. Theel was born in Tifton, GA to William Lee Corbin and Edna Irene Sullivan Corbin. She resided in Albany, GA most all of her life and was a 1956 graduate of Albany High School. She was retired from Goodbee Pecan Company as their marketing manager for over thirty years before retirement.
After raising her daughter as a single parent she found time to volunteer with the Rape Crisis Center to assist victims of assault. In her later years she enjoyed spoiling her grand kids and even more so her great-grandchildren. She was a regular visitor to the Northwest Dougherty County Public Library and regularly picked up the latest novels available to read.
She was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband, Gerald Max Theel, brother, Bill Corbin and grandson, Tyler Cook.
Survivors include her daughter, Trish Cook and her husband, Roger, Lee Co., GA, brothers, Jack Corbin, Marietta, GA and Paul Corbin and his wife Anne of Pavo, GA, grandchildren, Nathan Milner, Jordan Milner, Rachel Milner ( Lance La Placa ) Ashley Miller, Autumn Cook and eight great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Theel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
