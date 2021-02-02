Vivian G. Roberts, 84, of Albany is walking the streets of heaven, hand in hand with the love of her life "Snooks".
Mrs. Roberts passed away February 2, 2021, at Phoebe North Hospital. Just 16 days after the passing of her beloved husband of over 67 years. Theirs was truly an undeniable love. Due to COVID concerns, a joint memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Cuthbert, GA to Lewis Granger and Bronnie Mae White on October 9, 1936. After high school she married Carrol Saxon Roberts, "Snooks" and began their life together.
Residing in Albany since 1955 Mrs. Roberts was a member of First Baptist Church of Putney. She enjoyed helping others, gardening, camping, fishing and spending time taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers.
Survivors include her two children, Sharon (Rex) Kiger and Phil Carrol (Teresa) Roberts all of Putney, GA, a sister, Merle (Ray) Cannon, of Worth County, a brother, Eddie Ray Granger of Worth County, three grandchildren, Joshua Carrol (Gabi) Roberts of Putney, GA, Shellie Elizabeth (Ricky) Belcner of Lee County, GA and Jennifer Estelle (Matt) White of Byron, GA and his great-grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Dana Roberts, Gavin Belcner, Rylee Belcner, Mattie White and Lillian White.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Roberts to First Baptist Church of Putney. 1125 Antioch Road, Albany, GA 31705.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
