Vivian Ann Goolsby Long, 78, of Albany, GA died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lee Co. Heath and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Neal Hager will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Born in Naylor, Lowndes Co., GA, Mrs. Long had resided in Albany, GA since 1945 moving from Naylor, GA. She enjoyed knitting and reading and was retired from Coats and Clark. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter # 1462, the DAV and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Fred Goolsby and Geneva Harris Goolsby, sons, Paul White and David Lee White and her step-mother, Annie Krause.
Survivors include two sisters, Jeanne Norris, Nashville, TN, Verdie Bullock, Albany, GA, two brothers, Fred E. Goolsby (Bobbie), Milledgeville, GA, Joseph Bateman (Susan) and two grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
