Mrs. Vivian "Tina" Rogers McCubbins, 74, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church, 1489 Philema Rd. S Leesburg, GA 31763. Pastor Robin Chaplin will officiate with interment to follow in the Poulan Cemetery. The family will visit with friends one hour before the funeral at the church. Born March 14, 1948, in Sylvester, GA, Mrs. McCubbins was the daughter of the late Lynwood and Willie Mae Renew Rogers. She spent many years working at Sherwood Christian Academy where she fed countless children that she loved. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church of Leesburg where she served The Lord with gladness and always had a smile for anyone who came through the doors. She loved Jesus and her family more than anything and will be greatly missed until we meet again. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCubbins was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael McCubbins. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gerald T. Osteen and Jennifer of Abbeville, AL, Doug Osteen and Jeanette of Lee County, Lynn Stegemiller and Ron of Putney, and Lisa Benson of Putney; sisters, Jeanette Miller of Lee County and Marie Parker of Albany; grandchildren, Holly Osteen, Jerica Ethridge, Chase Ethridge, Josh DeVane, Jonathan Osteen, Alexus Osteen, Nicky Stokes, Emma Stegemiller, Bradley Benson, D.J. Benson, and Katie Benson; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
To send flowers to the family of Vivian McCubbins, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.