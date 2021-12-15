...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Vluvoize (Jo) Watson Boynton, passed away on December 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Sylvester, Georgia on September 30, 1922, to Jesse Green Watson and Ocie Mae Bettison. She was educated in Georgia schools and continued her education for the rest of her life. She reared her family as a stay-at-home mom. When the last child left for college she began a career with the Billy Graham Association that lasted for 35 years, the last 10 years with Leighton Ford Ministries, where she transcribed articles, edited books, sermons, and Leighton Ford TV News Feature at WSOC.
Jo was a member of the Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC for many years where she was a Deacon Emeriti, taught Sunday school classes and a monthly Bible Study for the WMU, served on many committees and was a speaker for Christian women's groups. She and her husband did mission work for the Southern Baptist Convention and World Evangelization in China, Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand and across the USA. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oneonta, AL where she resided with her daughter, Anne.
Jo was a life member of the Cedarwood Country Club where she enjoyed bridge, friends, and golf - she had a hole-in-one at 70 years old. She played the violin with the Queen's College Orchestra and her church.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephen Boynton, Jr. after 55 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings; a son, Charles Stephen Boynton, III; and a beloved son-in-law, Dr. Charles Payton. She is survived by three children, Anne Boynton Payton, Mark Stephen Boynton (Sue), and Karen Boynton Ott (Judge John). Grandchildren; Rachel Payton Latta (Ritchie), Charles Aubrey Payton, III., Mark Stephen Boynton, Jr. (Julie), Christie Boynton Hansen (Jake), and Abby Boynton Ott. Great grandchildren; Jaclyn (Travis), Payton, Taylor, Adelaide, Trey, Ella, Myles, Beckham, Collins, Parker, and Harris.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering at any Baptist Church. Jo's favorite Bible verses were Isaiah 26:3 and Isaiah 41:10. There will be a graveside service at Crowne Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia.
