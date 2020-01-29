Albany, Ga.
Von Eugene Ives
Von Eugene Ives, 82, of Albany, Georgia, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning, from 9 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.
Mr. Ives was born September 2, 1937, in Pavo, Georgia, to the late M. E. "Bill" Ives & Katie Louise Carroll Ives. He left school to join the United States Air Force and served his country honorably. He had lived in Albany for the past 41 years coming from Valdosta. Mr. Ives was a pilot and a crop duster. He was a very learned man and studied Kessler, taught flight school basics at Moody Air Force Base and retired as a corporate pilot for Kosola Industries. He was very proud of his accomplishments on the magnetic energy theory and he also enjoyed playing the guitar. Mr. Ives was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his siblings: Nathan Fred Ives & Dot of Culpepper, Virginia, Alma Julia Lewis & James of Adel, Marla Kay Maddox & Walter of Riverdale, Lee Burton "Burl" Ives of Fitzgerald and Randy Ives & Janelle of Fitzgerald; and a sister-in-law, Ursula Ives of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Adrian Wallace Ives.
