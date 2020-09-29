Sis. Vontrecia Shountay Harvey, 38, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem AFrican Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery in Bronwood, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, are entrusted with the final arrangements.
Precious memories of Sis. Harvey will be cherished by her one and only beautiful daughter, Naziah Sa'Jurnee Harvey of Bronwood, GA; her loving and devoted mother, Addie Ruth Harvey, of Bronwood, GA; her devoted and loving oldest brother and his wife, Herman Lee (Jeannette) Harvey of Columbus, GA.; sister-in-law, Renita Pierce Harvey of Leesburg, GA; five very special nieces, Quoneshia (Dominique) Steward, of Columbus, GA, Kiera Harvey and She'Nequa Harvey, all of Leesburg, GA; Kayla and Sheliah Harvey, of Columbus; GA; one nephew, Desmond Lee Harvey, of Columbus, GA; and two great-nephews, Camarian Johnson of Columbus, GA, and Darius Bell, Jr. of Leesburg, GA.
