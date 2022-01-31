W. Jonathan Hardwick went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2022, at the age of 69, following a year long battle with cancer. Though saddened by this untimely passing, his family has found peace knowing he is celebrating The Georgia Bulldog's recent Championship win, in Heaven.
Jonathan was born to Kathryn and Wiley Hardwick, Sr. on July 22, 1952. Known for being one of the largest babies the hospital had ever seen, it was only time that his love of watching games, turned into tackling opponents and taking names at Randolph County High and Gordon Military College.
Following Jonathan's graduation at The University of Georgia, he coached high school football in his 2nd favorite place, Georgia's Golden Isles. After retiring from the Fire Department as a Captain, he went on to role-play at FLETC and substitute for Glynn County Schools.
Jonathan is survived by his daughter, Hannah Rose Allen; step-daughter, Laurn Hilton; his three grandchildren, Lacey Allen, Emma Hilton and Ethan Hilton, along with his two siblings, Kathryn McCrary and Wiley Hardwick, Jr., nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A burial service is scheduled at East View Cemetery in Cuthbert, GA on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 100 Arthur J. Moore Dr. St. Simons on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12:30 PM.
In honor of W. Jonathan Hardwick, his family invites you to wear your favorite shade of blue to the burial and memorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial tributes be directed to the W. Jonathan Hardwick memorial fund at 103 St. Simons Ave. St. Simons, GA 31522
